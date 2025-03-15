SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 248,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,920,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI stock opened at $87.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $105.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

