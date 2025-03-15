SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 5,943 shares.The stock last traded at $124.29 and had previously closed at $125.45.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.89. The firm has a market cap of $574.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.