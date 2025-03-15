SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.48 and last traded at $58.47, with a volume of 301569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.07.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,683,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,503,000 after buying an additional 2,447,630 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5,727,072.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,889,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,934 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $91,357,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $84,714,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,805.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,432,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,506 shares during the period.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

