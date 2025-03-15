Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Stock Price Down 15.8% – Here’s Why

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 571,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 160,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Southern Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 0.37.
About Southern Energy
Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.
