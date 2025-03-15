Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Stock Price Down 15.8% – Here’s Why

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) fell 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 571,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 156,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Southern Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68.

Southern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.