Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Shares Up 1% – Here’s Why

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.49. Approximately 1,279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65.

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

