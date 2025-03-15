SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA) Announces Dividend of $0.18

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1845 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.
SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Price Performance
Shares of SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. 75,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,843. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 million and a P/E ratio of 26.43. SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98.
About SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.