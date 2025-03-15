SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA) Announces Dividend of $0.18

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1845 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Shares of SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. 75,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,843. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 million and a P/E ratio of 26.43. SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98.

About SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF

The SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (THTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US government securities combined with a credit spread option strategy. The funds goal is to generate monthly income, and pursue risk-adjusted returns, independent of trends in the equity and bond markets THTA was launched on Nov 15, 2023 and is issued by SoFi.

