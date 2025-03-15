SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) Short Interest Update

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a growth of 117.4% from the February 13th total of 116,800 shares. Approximately 62.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOBR Safe stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 7.72% of SOBR Safe as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

SOBR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. 349,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,729. SOBR Safe has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $87.95. The company has a market cap of $585,838.80, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59.

SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company provides SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; and SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band.

