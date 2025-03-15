Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKY. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKY

Skyline Champion Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $94.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $64.82 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.57.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $408,564.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,290.22. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $451,750.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,107,020.31. The trade was a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth $67,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 645.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.