Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.61), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $20.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%.

Skillz Stock Down 14.0 %

SKLZ stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.74. Skillz has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

