Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.61), Zacks reports. Skillz had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The company had revenue of $20.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.07 million.

Skillz Trading Down 14.0 %

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a market cap of $76.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.74. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

