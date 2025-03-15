Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 1,324 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $122.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.80, for a total transaction of $27,171,338.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,171,972. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.87, for a total transaction of $2,637,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 185,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,450,544.18. The trade was a 9.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,269,494 shares of company stock valued at $318,203,453 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.