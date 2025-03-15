Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $9.27 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $185.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.34 and a 52-week high of $194.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.54.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 52.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.43.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

