Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $10.36 Million Position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,554 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.17% of Qifu Technology worth $10,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,866,000 after buying an additional 41,139 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 148.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 820,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after buying an additional 489,865 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on Qifu Technology from $31.44 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25.

About Qifu Technology

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.