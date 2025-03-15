Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.5% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.6% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $291.82 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.53 and a 1-year high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.69. The company has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Walter L. Nelson sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $181,706.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,811.50. This trade represents a 45.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $1,419,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,560.58. This trade represents a 23.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,842,604 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Barclays raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.