Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,951 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,323 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Target were worth $12,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Target by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 241,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,632,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Target by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,710 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $104.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

