Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Here’s Why

Silexion Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 484,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,368,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Silexion Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.

Get Silexion Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silexion Therapeutics stock. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silexion Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:SLXN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,020,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Silexion Therapeutics comprises about 0.3% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.38% of Silexion Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

About Silexion Therapeutics

Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.