SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $71.07 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.
SigmaTron International Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SGMA opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
