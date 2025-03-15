Short Interest in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Rises By 315.8%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 315.8% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSMV opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average of $48.77. The stock has a market cap of $109.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.77. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

