Short Interest in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Rises By 315.8%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 315.8% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VSMV opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average of $48.77. The stock has a market cap of $109.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.77. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $50.71.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF
About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF
The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.
