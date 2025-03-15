Short Interest in US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Rises By 283.0%

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 283.0% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTWY opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.32 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1693 per share. This is a positive change from US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

About US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

