Short Interest in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Grows By 58.3%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the February 13th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of uCloudlink Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in uCloudlink Group by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

uCloudlink Group Price Performance

NASDAQ UCL traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.25. 36,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,300. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 4.13. uCloudlink Group has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group ( NASDAQ:UCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. uCloudlink Group had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

