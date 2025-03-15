Short Interest in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Rises By 47.6%

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the February 13th total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TSBK stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.11. 17,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,130. Timberland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $239.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 22.88%.

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Timberland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

Featured Articles

