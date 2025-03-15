Short Interest in Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Rises By 60.0%

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Tate & Lyle Stock Up 3.7 %

Tate & Lyle stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $44.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Tate & Lyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

