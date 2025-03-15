Short Interest in Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Rises By 76.5%

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance
OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $10.76 on Friday. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12.
Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Stora Enso Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
Stora Enso Oyj Increases Dividend
Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.
