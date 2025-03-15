Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Decreases By 68.4%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the February 13th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Standard Chartered Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SCBFY opened at $30.74 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81.

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6578 per share. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

