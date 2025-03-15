Short Interest in SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Expands By 46.7%

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the February 13th total of 19,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SR Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRBK. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in SR Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $756,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SR Bancorp by 30.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SR Bancorp by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SR Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,384,000. 24.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

SR Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.51 million, a P/E ratio of 190.37 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. SR Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $12.76.

SR Bancorp Company Profile

SR Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SRBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.21%.

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

