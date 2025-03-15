Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Drops By 38.5%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the February 13th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Silver One Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS SLVRF opened at $0.19 on Friday. Silver One Resources has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

