Short Interest in Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Rises By 69.0%

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the February 13th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,146.0 days.
Scatec ASA Price Performance
Scatec ASA stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. Scatec ASA has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $7.95.
About Scatec ASA
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Scatec ASA
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for Scatec ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scatec ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.