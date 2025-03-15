Short Interest in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Declines By 54.1%

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the February 13th total of 23,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Precipio Stock Performance

PRPO stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.11. 743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,560. Precipio has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $10.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Precipio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Precipio as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels.

