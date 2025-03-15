Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Declines By 47.7%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the February 13th total of 111,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 402,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNGAY opened at $12.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.41. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

