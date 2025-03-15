Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Declines By 47.7%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the February 13th total of 111,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 402,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PNGAY opened at $12.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.41. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $15.80.
About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
