Short Interest in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Decreases By 38.5%

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPINL traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $9.53. 8,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,140. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35.

Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were given a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI’s revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

