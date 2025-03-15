Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Drops By 50.0%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS GASNF remained flat at $27.15 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $25.66 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

