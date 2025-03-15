Short Interest in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Rises By 102.8%

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 102.8% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Motorsport Games Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MSGM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,652. Motorsport Games has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.49 million, a P/E ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Trading of Motorsport Games

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motorsport Games stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Motorsport Games as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

