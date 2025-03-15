Short Interest in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Drops By 67.4%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MBINN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.49. 5,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,392. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

