Short Interest in Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Rises By 72.1%

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the February 13th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 576,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 140,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Diagnostics Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LUCD opened at $1.39 on Friday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

