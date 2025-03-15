Short Interest in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW) Drops By 40.2%

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the February 13th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance
Shares of IPXXW traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $1.38. 241,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,038. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.64.
About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II
