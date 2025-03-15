Short Interest in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Rises By 98.7%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 902,500 shares, an increase of 98.7% from the February 13th total of 454,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iBio Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IBIO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 300,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iBio has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45.

Get iBio alerts:

About iBio

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

iBio, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) antibodies solutions for cancer, and other diseases. The company’s technology platforms include EngageTx that provides improved CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel; ShieldTx, an antibody masking technology that enables the creation of conditionally activated antibodies; StableHu, an AI antibody-optimizing technology; and AI epitope steering technology that guides antibodies against the desired regions of the target protein.

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.