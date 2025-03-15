Short Interest in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Drops By 32.8%

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 806,300 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the February 13th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 300.7% in the 4th quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,896,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,383 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,468,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after purchasing an additional 75,129 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,409,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after buying an additional 742,479 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 585.4% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,295,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,724,000 after buying an additional 1,106,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,227,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after buying an additional 69,197 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUPV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of SUPV traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,071. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 2.02. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

