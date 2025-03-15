Short Interest in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Drops By 53.4%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the February 13th total of 223,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.27. 194,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,379. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.74. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $131.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 832,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after acquiring an additional 79,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after acquiring an additional 142,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,124,000.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

