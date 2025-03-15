Short Interest in Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Expands By 130.2%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 130.2% from the February 13th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Fast Retailing Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FRCOY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.08. 59,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,308. Fast Retailing has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66.

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter.

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands segments. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, as well as offers shoes and other goods and items.

