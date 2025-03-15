Short Interest in Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Expands By 71.5%

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the February 13th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Eurazeo Stock Performance

Eurazeo stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.48. Eurazeo has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $82.00.

Get Eurazeo alerts:

About Eurazeo

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. . The company invest in equity in the small-mid and Mid-large buyout segments. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.