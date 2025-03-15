Short Interest in ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Expands By 187.0%

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 187.0% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SLVO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.61. The company had a trading volume of 44,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,726. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.88. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.36.

Get ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $1.2939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.06.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

a ecorodovias é um dos maiores grupos de infraestrutura e logística integrada do país, que opera ativos de logística intermodal, concessões rodoviárias e serviços correlatos, de forma sustentável e socialmente responsável. estamos presentes nos estados de são paulo, rio de janeiro, espírito santo, paraná e rio grande do sul, com cerca de 4.500 colaboradores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.