Short Interest in Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Grows By 87.0%

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the February 13th total of 30,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 208,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Engie Stock Performance

ENGIY stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,802. Engie has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Engie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENGIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday.

Engie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.