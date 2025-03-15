Short Interest in DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Decreases By 33.3%

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
DFI Retail Group Price Performance
Shares of DFIHY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 143. DFI Retail Group has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
DFI Retail Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%.
DFI Retail Group Company Profile
DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DFI Retail Group
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.