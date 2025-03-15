Short Interest in DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Decreases By 33.3%

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of DFIHY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 143. DFI Retail Group has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%.

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

