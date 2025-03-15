Short Interest in Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Decreases By 64.8%

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the February 13th total of 22,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of Danske Bank A/S stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.57. 13,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,162. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 41.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.7642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.46. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

