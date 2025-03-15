Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Grows By 128.7%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, a growth of 128.7% from the February 13th total of 67,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,691,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

MGDDY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.53. 93,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $20.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

