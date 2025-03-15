Short Interest in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Grows By 122.5%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 208,000 shares, an increase of 122.5% from the February 13th total of 93,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 522,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 114,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,903. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

