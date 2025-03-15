Short Interest in Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Drops By 41.2%

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the February 13th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chijet Motor

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chijet Motor stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Chijet Motor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Chijet Motor Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CJET opened at $1.18 on Friday. Chijet Motor has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $718.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.

Chijet Motor Company Profile

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

