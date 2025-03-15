Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Rises By 106.1%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 106.1% from the February 13th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BHFAM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. 15,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,369. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

