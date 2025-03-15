Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Grows By 133.8%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a growth of 133.8% from the February 13th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 106,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $13.29.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,007,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after buying an additional 147,141 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.