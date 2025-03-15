Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Grows By 133.8%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a growth of 133.8% from the February 13th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 106,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $13.29.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.